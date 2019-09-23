Knee surgeon completes 100km ultra-marathon

A KNEE surgeon completed his first 100km ultra-marathon just months after undergoing a knee operation himself.

Nev Davies, from Kidmore End, was among the thousands of people who took part in the Race to the Stones along the Ridgeway from Lewknor to Avebury in Wiltshire.

The 44-year-old, who works at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, finished in 11 hours and 26 minutes and raised almost £11,000 for the new children’s surgical outpatient facility at the hospital.

As a result, he was presented with one of the hospital’s annual staff excellence awards.

Mr Davies hadn’t even run a marathon before this but took part in the Reading half marathon in March and then took up running regularly before deciding to attempt the Race to the Stones in July.

“People said I was bonkers when I told them,” he said.

He would often run the eight miles to work from his home where he lives with his wife Lauren Williams, who works as an anaesthetist and is a keen triathlete, and their children, William, eight, Trystan, six, and Sammy, four. He ran part of the 52-mile Race to the Tower event in Gloucestershire and came first in his age group for which he was presented with a medal.

Mr Davies said: “Our house is littered with medals and trophies but they’re mostly my wife’s so that was a bit unusual.

“I was absolutely broken for about four days afterwards because it’s so hilly. I was actually a bit naive not to check the elevation but when I did afterwards, I realised it was steeper than the 100km race and that gave me confidence.”

He had been in training for Race to the Stones when he exacerbated a long-standing sports injury, tearing the cartilage in his knee joint.

Mr Davies said: “The knee had been giving me grief for some time but the extra running locked it up completely and I couldn’t move my leg so it needed to be dealt with urgently.

“I found myself in the weird position of having to cancel some patients and put myself on my own operating list.” A colleague carried out surgery to repair it on New Year’s Eve and he was able to return to running about three weeks later.

Mr Davies said: “I was soon flying around and was confident that I was ready to go for it.”

For the challenge itself, he was accompanied by support crew, including his wife, who ensured that he ate enough to power himself and also ran alongside him when he needed motivation. Their children were also able to cheer him at various points.

Mr Davies said: “It was very encouraging to have my support crew alongside me. They were filling up my water bottle, checking that I wasn’t ill and that I was eating enough to keep myself fuelled.

“The children also met me about five times along the way, which helped to keep me going.

“As long as you’re keeping up with your nutrition, you can just plod along at a slow sub-marathon pace.

“I was carrying two running poles, which gave me some extra strength going up hills. You could power up them, whizz down the other side and then plod along the flats.

“Whenever I stopped to eat banana or some jelly babies, it was hard knowing I was going to have to get back out there. The brain plays all sorts of tricks to make you stop and you have to go against that and keep on toughing it out.

“It’s amazing what you can do when you put your mind to it.

“It was also quite friendly as other runners would pass you, then maybe you’d pass them and you’d chat along the way.

“It’s remarkable how many other people were doing it. I think ‘ultra’ running has really taken off.”

By the time he finished his toenails had fallen off, even though he had wrapped them in tape to protect them from the prolonged impact.

Mr Davies said: “It felt amazing to cross the line and a nice, soft bed afterwards never felt better.

“I was absolutely stoked to have raised that much. It’s great publicity for all the work we’re doing and I’m so thankful to everyone who supported it.”

He now hopes to run a 100-mile “centurion” challenge, or 160km, along the South Downs Way next summer.

He said: “One hundred miles is a long way to run but I’m already starting to think about training.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/

fundraising/nev-davies1