Monday, 30 September 2019

Open school

TWO open mornings will be held at Kidmore End Primary School next month.

They will take place on Tuesday, October 1 and Thursday, October 17 from 9.30am.

All are welcome to come to the school in Chalkhouse Green Road

For more information, call 0118 357 3149.

