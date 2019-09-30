Open school

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
TWO open mornings will be held at Kidmore End Primary School next month.
They will take place on Tuesday, October 1 and Thursday, October 17 from 9.30am.
All are welcome to come to the school in Chalkhouse Green Road
For more information, call 0118 357 3149.
30 September 2019
More News:
Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Dentist risked own teeth playing rugby for England
WITH the rugby world cup in Japan now under way, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say