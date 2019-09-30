Site chosen for new houses

MORE than 75 people attended two public consultation meetings on Kidmore End’s neighbourhood development plan.

These were an opportunity for residents to provide feedback and see the work carried out by the parish council so far.

The council’s plan steering group is recommending a site in Tokers Green Lane for the development of three to four homes. The size of the plot is yet to be agreed.

This follows a household survey undertaken in May last year which prompted 550 responses.

The responses indicated a preference for limited development between one and four homes per site and a need for smaller and less expensive houses.

Jocelyn Lynch, of Wood Lane, who attended a consultation meeting, said: “The amount of work that has gone into the proposal is very impressive. I’m blown away.”

Her husband Robert said: “I think the steering group has done a terrific job. The site they have come down on is terrific. It doesn’t interfere with anyone in the village.

“One thing I would like them to consider is installing car charging ports for all new builds to encourage electric cars. I also want the houses to be affordable.”

Council chairwoman Sue Biggs said: “It’s very important for us that the community is involved in the whole process and kept up to date. Their feedback is very important.”

Henley MP John Howell, who attended the first consultation, said: “I was very impressed with the work that this group has done.

“It is comprehensive and I was delighted to see that they have allocated a site for additional housing to allow the community to grow.

“They are also setting out a design policy to show what they want new housing to look like so that it is in keeping with the community.

“This is exactly the sort of thing that neighbourhood planning encourages and I look forward to keeping in touch with the steering group as work progresses."