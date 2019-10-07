Repeat bid

Monday, 07 October 2019

PARISH councillors are to launch a third bid to list the Reformation pub in Gallowstree Common as an asset of community value.

This would give the community six months to make an offer if it was put up for sale by owner Brakspear.

Previous applications made by Kidmore End Parish Council to South Oxfordshire District Council failed because supporting evidence of social events taking place at the pub did not include dates.

