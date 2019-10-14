Monday, 14 October 2019

Green meals

A NURSERY in Kidmore End has changed its menu to be more environmentally friendly.

Chalkhouse Childcare Services, in Chalkhouse Green Road, is now serving meat-free meals three or four times a week.

Beef has been removed from the menu and children will be served more vegetables. Suggestions are being taken for dishes that will add variety and nutrition to its new menu.

