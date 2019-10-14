Green meals

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
A NURSERY in Kidmore End has changed its menu to be more environmentally friendly.
Chalkhouse Childcare Services, in Chalkhouse Green Road, is now serving meat-free meals three or four times a week.
Beef has been removed from the menu and children will be served more vegetables. Suggestions are being taken for dishes that will add variety and nutrition to its new menu.
14 October 2019
More News:
Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
POLL: Have your say