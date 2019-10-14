Monday, 14 October 2019

All Souls’ Day

A CHURCH service called “A Time to Remember” will be held in Kidmore End to mark All Souls’ Day.

Rev James Stickings will lead the annual service at St John the Baptist Church from 4pm on November 3.

It has been organised to mark the celebration, which takes place on November 2 every year, where practising Christians spend the day remembering and praying for relatives who have died.

