A TORCHLIGHT procession will take place in Kidmore End on Christmas Eve.

Participants should meet at Kidmore End Primary School in Chalkhouse Green Road at 5.45pm.

The procession will last about half an hour and follow a route through the village.

Afterwards there will be Christmas carols, mulled wine, mince pies and a bonfire at the New Inn.

Lanterns cost £5 and are available from the pub and Heath & Watkins in Wood Lane, Sonning Common.

They will also be on sale at Kidmore End Primary School’s Christmas fair, which will take place on Saturday, November 23 from noon to 3pm.

Attractions will include a Santa’s grotto, mince pies, mulled wine, crafts, a bouncy castle and children’s games.

All proceeds from the procession will go to the Kidmore End School Association, St John the Baptist Church and the Crisis charity.