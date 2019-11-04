Monday, 04 November 2019

Parish drinks

RESIDENTS of Kidmore End are invited to two community drinks events in the village.

They will be held at the New Inn in Chalkhouse Green Road on Wednesdays, November 6 and December 4 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

A similar event for residents of Tokers Green will be held at the Pack Saddle in Mapledurham on Friday, November 29 from 8pm to 10pm.

