Everything glowing at school’s festive fair

A NEON Santa’s grotto was one of the attractions at Kidmore End Primary School’s Christmas fair.

About 500 people attended the event at the school in Chalkhouse Green Road.

Some of the children took part in a bake-off competition while adults competed to make the best mince pie.

Their efforts were judged by Rev James Stickings, the rector of St John the Baptist Church in the village and Christ the King in Sonning Common.

There were more than 20 stalls, including one that sold gingerbread. Other attractions included a disco dome and refreshments such as mulled wine, mince pies, meatballs and hot dogs.

There was also a second-hand cuddly toy store, children’s games such as pin the tail on Rudolph and a raffle. The school choir performed O Come, All Ye Faithful and other carols.

The event was organised by the Kidmore End School Association, which chose not to use plastic products and gave out biodegradable cups instead.

The grotto was designed by Victoria Young, whose son Jago, five, is in year one.

“We wanted to do something a bit different and tried to make everything as non-plastic as possible,” said Mrs Young, of Victoria Young Designs in Chalkhouse Green Road.

“We were donated some plywood by Peppard Building Supplies and made giant cardboard lollipops.

“The design was a reference back to some of the old children’s films I saw when growing up. The children really enjoyed it, so that’s the main thing.”

Jo Hindley, who trained as a milliner, made three elf costumes for parents to wear, Colleen Paviour

co-ordinated the project and Tara Gibbon was the organiser.

Headteacher Linda Hull said: “It was bright and colourful and the Santa’s grotto was just amazing — it was psychedelic.”

Half the amount raised will go towards the school and the rest will go to the churches.

Staff from the Co-op in Wood Lane, Sonning Common, presented the school with a cheque for more than £3,880. Last year, the shop selected the school as a beneficiary of its 2019 community fundraising scheme.