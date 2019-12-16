Old call box turned into giant Advent calendar

AN old telephone kiosk in Kidmore End has been turned into a giant Advent calendar.

The windows have been decorated with 24 double-sided cards by children from the village primary school.

One side has a decoration and a number and the other side shows a Christmas drawing by one of the pupils.

The images include a candle, a snowflake, Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, Christmas puddings and Father Christmas.

Headteacher Linda Hull said: “It’s really nice that the community felt they could approach us to take part. It would be good to turn this into a tradition.”

Organiser Sue Remenyi said: “The children’s pictures are great. We were wondering how we could include the phone box in the Christmas activities of the village and it occurred to me that maybe we could turn it into an Advent calendar.

“I discovered that this model has 24 windows, which was ideal.”

Year 3 pupils have also donated a box of festive foods and toiletries that will be given to single people who attend the Christmas Day lunch at Sonning Common village hall.