Monday, 16 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Old call box turned into giant Advent calendar

Old call box turned into giant Advent calendar

AN old telephone kiosk in Kidmore End has been turned into a giant Advent calendar.

The windows have been decorated with 24 double-sided cards by children from the village primary school.

One side has a decoration and a number and the other side shows a Christmas drawing by one of the pupils.

The images include a candle, a snowflake, Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, Christmas puddings and Father Christmas.

Headteacher Linda Hull said: “It’s really nice that the community felt they could approach us to take part. It would be good to turn this into a tradition.”

Organiser Sue Remenyi said: “The children’s pictures are great. We were wondering how we could include the phone box in the Christmas activities of the village and it occurred to me that maybe we could turn it into an Advent calendar.

“I discovered that this model has 24 windows, which was ideal.”

Year 3 pupils have also donated a box of festive foods and toiletries that will be given to single people who attend the Christmas Day lunch at Sonning Common village hall.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33