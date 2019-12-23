Ideas please

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS of Kidmore End are being asked for ideas to improve infrastructure in the village.
The parish council is set to receive £20,000 from the Community Infrastructure Levy, which is paid by developers in return for planning permission.
It is expecting a further £17,000 next year and the money must be spent on developing infrastructure, such as play areas, green spaces or sports facilities.
Suggestions should be emailed to clerk@kepc.info
