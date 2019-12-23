Monday, 23 December 2019

Ideas please

RESIDENTS of Kidmore End are being asked for ideas to improve infrastructure in the village.

The parish council is set to receive £20,000 from the Community Infrastructure Levy, which is paid by developers in return for planning permission.

It is expecting a further £17,000 next year and the money must be spent on developing infrastructure, such as play areas, green spaces or sports facilities. 

Suggestions should be emailed to clerk@kepc.info

