Villagers celebrate Christmas with evening procession

MORE than 200 people took part in a lantern parade in Kidmore End on Christmas Eve.

The procession began at the village primary school and continued for a mile along Chalkhouse Green Road.

It was led by 10-year-old bagpiper Alexander Major Palmer, from Wyfold.

The walkers made a stop at the old red phone kiosk in Wood Lane, where the final window of a giant advent calendar was revealed to show the traditional Nativity scene with baby Jesus.

Children from the school had created the illustrations that adorned the kiosk’s 24 windows.

The lights on the village Christmas tree were also switched on and afterwards the walkers gathered at the New Inn for refreshments.

The event raised £350, which will be split between the school, St John the Baptist Church in the village and the charity Crisis, which helps homeless people.

Organiser Marcia Spencer said the event went well and would probably be repeated next Christmas.

She said: “It was really lovely. It had been raining all week but held off on the night.

“We wanted to organise something because we always meet in the New Inn on Christmas Eve anyway and it was a good opportunity for doing something together as a community.”