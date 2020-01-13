Holiday let owner fights council notice for unlawful use

THE owner of a holiday let in Kidmore End is challenging claims that she is using the site unlawfully.

Penny Holley has been served enforcement notices by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

The council says the site off Mill Lane is no longer being used only as a home with private equestrian facilities but is also serving as a venue for wedding ceremonies, receptions and other events and as commercial leisure accommodation.

The council also says a dining platform and timber, glass and canvas marquee have been erected without planning permission.

Mrs Holley has appealed against the notices to the Planning Inspectorate. She claims that the notices were not served properly and they describe activities that are part of the lawful use of the land because the holiday let has been used for more than 10 years.

She also says they describe activities that have not been shown to have taken place.

Mrs Holley also argues that it is not clear whether the council believes the so called dining platform is a different development to the timber, glass and canvas marquee, so it cannot amount to a breach of planning control.

A date for the appeal has not been confirmed but a decision is due by February 27.

The site comprises a 14-person holiday let, cottage, stables, garage and outdoor manège used for exercising horses or as an overflow car park for customers of the holiday let.