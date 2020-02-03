Monday, 03 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Speeders recorded

EIGHT drivers were recorded speeding in Gallowstree Common on one day last month.

Community speedwatch volunteers recorded them travelling in excess of
35 mph at the junction of Horsepond Road and Wyfold Road on December 4.

The volunteers monitored the junction for an hour using a speed indicator device before sending the information to Thames Valley Police. The force then issued written warnings to the drivers.

Kidmore End Parish Council is looking for more volunteers to join the speedwatch sessions. If you can help, email clerk@kepc.info

• A 20mph limit was introduced in Chalkhouse Green Road, Wood Lane, Tokers Green Lane, Kidmore Lane and minor side roads in the parish in 2017 to tackle speeding.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33