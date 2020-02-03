Speeders recorded

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
EIGHT drivers were recorded speeding in Gallowstree Common on one day last month.
Community speedwatch volunteers recorded them travelling in excess of
35 mph at the junction of Horsepond Road and Wyfold Road on December 4.
The volunteers monitored the junction for an hour using a speed indicator device before sending the information to Thames Valley Police. The force then issued written warnings to the drivers.
Kidmore End Parish Council is looking for more volunteers to join the speedwatch sessions. If you can help, email clerk@kepc.info
• A 20mph limit was introduced in Chalkhouse Green Road, Wood Lane, Tokers Green Lane, Kidmore Lane and minor side roads in the parish in 2017 to tackle speeding.
03 February 2020
More News:
Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Church to host more events with £280,000 extension
A NEW £280,000 extension to St Leonard’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say