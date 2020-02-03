Speeders recorded

EIGHT drivers were recorded speeding in Gallowstree Common on one day last month.

Community speedwatch volunteers recorded them travelling in excess of

35 mph at the junction of Horsepond Road and Wyfold Road on December 4.

The volunteers monitored the junction for an hour using a speed indicator device before sending the information to Thames Valley Police. The force then issued written warnings to the drivers.

Kidmore End Parish Council is looking for more volunteers to join the speedwatch sessions. If you can help, email clerk@kepc.info

• A 20mph limit was introduced in Chalkhouse Green Road, Wood Lane, Tokers Green Lane, Kidmore Lane and minor side roads in the parish in 2017 to tackle speeding.