Pupils helping school to become more sustainable

KIDMORE End Primary School is bidding to reduce its energy use and carbon dioxide emissions.

It has joined the Less CO2 sustainable schools programme, which is available to all UK schools.

As part of the scheme, staff attend workshops and learn how to make changes which help reduce energy consumption, lower bills and reduce emissions.

Methods include closing doors, turning off lights and switching off computers.

An energy efficiency expert from Oxford social enterprise Low Carbon Hub carried out an audit of the Chalkhouse Green Road school last month. This will help it identify where it can save energy.

The school council, which is made up of 10 pupils, has met governors and Sue Biggs, vice-chairwoman of the parish council, to talk about the school’s action plan.

This includes working on energy efficiency, developing outdoor areas which are wildlife friendly and reducing the amount of resources used in the school.

The class that ensures doors are shut and computers are switched off the most consistently will be awarded a green token and penguin toy. Every pupil has made a Green Pledge, using scrap paper, to promise to make a small change at school or home to help the environment.

The pledges range from not using plastic straws to remembering to turn the lights off. Some children will also “pester” their parents to avoid car journeys unless they are absolutely essential and reduce food waste.

The pupils’ gardening club will plant wildflower seeds at the edges of the school field where it will not be mowed to allow the plants to thrive. The school also wants to work with the local community and may organise a village litter-pick in the spring. It is also installing automatic light switches that save power and may install solar panels.

Headteacher Linda Hull said: “There’s a lot of things we are already doing and this seemed like a good opportunity so I signed up.

“The school council is absolutely on board. We are all very much aware that changes need to be made at both a local and national level. Parents are pleased the children are coming home aware of these things. This is a practical and positive approach.”

For more information, visit www.lessco2.org.uk