Chairman and deputy swap roles

A NEW chairman has been appointed by Kidmore End Parish Council.

Caroline Aldridge takes over from Sue Biggs, who led the council for seven years.

She will lead the council until the annual parish meeting in April when the vacancy will be filled permanently.

Councillor Biggs stepped down in December as she had been finding it hard to balance her council work with her role as a voluntaru health visitor in Reading. She is now vice-chairman.

Councillor Aldridge, 53, a professional gardener, lives in Chalkhouse Green Road with her husband Richard Tolley, 53, and their 17-year-old son Will. They moved to the village in 2004.

She was previously vice-chairwoman of the council and she is editor of the village newsletter and takes part in the community Speedwatch initiative.

She said: “I love Kidmore End and I’ve always wanted to make it a nice place to be. The only way to keep it looking smart and proper is to volunteer.

“You never get thanked but I like living here and I want other people to like living here. I like the semi-rural bit of it. It’s not for everybody but I like being out in the countryside and listening to the tractors work all night. It’s a different way of living.”

In her time as a councillor, she has helped improve the play areas in Kidmore End and Gallowstree Common.

She said: “We got funding for the play area in Kidmore End and we have a fabulous play area now at the end of Butlers Orchard.

“We have two lots of swings. There’s a nest swing that the whole family can sit in or for someone with special needs. Families go there after school on nice days.”

Cllr Aldridge urged other residents to get involved with the council.

She said: “It would be nice to have somebody who doesn’t have grey hair. Young people think about the world in a different way and their views have to be reflected in the community.

“I would recommend becoming a councillor. People seem to think it’s very onerous but if there’s lots of people to volunteer for different jobs then it’s not too bad. I was always brought up to volunteer. You only get out what you put in.”

Cllr Aldridge thanked Cllr Biggs for her work.

“She was brilliant and was the driving force for getting a lot of the grants for the play area,” she said. “She also instigated things like the winter plan, making it safe for people within our community who are more vulnerable.”

Her latest achievement was having the Reformation in Gallowstree Common listed as an asset of community value. This means the community has six months to make a bid on the pub before it can be sold on the open market, although the owner doesn’t have to accept it.

The Brakspear pub has been closed since December when landlord Bob Hurst left after just four months.

Cllr Aldridge said: “People just weren’t supporting it in sufficient numbers to make it financially viable for him. I do not think there’s a living in it but there would be if we had volunteers to help. It should be a community-run something, whether that’s a pub or a pub/café. You need a young person who can think outside the box.”