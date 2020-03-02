Holes repaired

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
FIVE potholes in Tanners Lane, Chalkhouse Green, and six in Mill Lane, off Tokers Green Road, have been repaired by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.
Three drains in Tanners Lane which were blocked and causing flooding were inspected at the same time.
