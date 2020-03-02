Monday, 02 March 2020

Holes repaired

FIVE potholes in Tanners Lane, Chalkhouse Green, and six in Mill Lane, off Tokers Green Road, have been repaired by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

Three drains in Tanners Lane which were blocked and causing flooding were inspected at the same time.

