Monday, 08 June 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Unusual moments at virtual meetings

VIRTUAL council meetings continue to throw up all kinds of bizarre moments.

Take a recent gathering of Watlington Parish Council. About 20 minutes in, chairman Matt Reid suddenly announced: “Apologies if you just heard me eating a piece of meat. I was just finishing off the last of my meal.”

County councillor Steve Harrod gave his report before adding: “If that’s all from you I’m going to stick a cottage pie in the oven and enjoy the rest of the evening while the sun’s still shining.”

Meanwhile, a Zoom meeting of Kidmore End Parish Council was interrupted when chairwoman Caroline Aldridge’s pet cat sat on her notes.

She encouraged it to move and managed to reclaim her papers but the puss clearly hadn’t learnt its lesson.

A short while later it strolled across her computer keyboard and blocked the camera, concealing her from view. When she reappeared, Caroline apologised to her colleagues.

The rest of the meeting went purrfectly.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33