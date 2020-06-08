Unusual moments at virtual meetings

VIRTUAL council meetings continue to throw up all kinds of bizarre moments.

Take a recent gathering of Watlington Parish Council. About 20 minutes in, chairman Matt Reid suddenly announced: “Apologies if you just heard me eating a piece of meat. I was just finishing off the last of my meal.”

County councillor Steve Harrod gave his report before adding: “If that’s all from you I’m going to stick a cottage pie in the oven and enjoy the rest of the evening while the sun’s still shining.”

Meanwhile, a Zoom meeting of Kidmore End Parish Council was interrupted when chairwoman Caroline Aldridge’s pet cat sat on her notes.

She encouraged it to move and managed to reclaim her papers but the puss clearly hadn’t learnt its lesson.

A short while later it strolled across her computer keyboard and blocked the camera, concealing her from view. When she reappeared, Caroline apologised to her colleagues.

The rest of the meeting went purrfectly.