Volunteers hope to grow new food delivery service

A FOOD delivery service to help people in need during the coronavirus crisis is set to expand.

Five volunteers have made about 150 deliveries to more than 25 households in Kidmore End, Gallowstree Common and Dunsden during the lockdown.

Now they hope to recruit more helpers so they can deliver to more people and offer other help as well.

Residents order vegetable and fruit boxes supplied by Dudmans of Berkshire in Emmer Green each week and the volunteers deliver them.

A vegetable or a fruit box costs £10 and a mixed one costs £20.

The volunteers will also deliver eggs and meat products from Carl Wood’s Butchers in Sonning Common and bread, doughnuts and cakes from Warings Bakery in Reading as well as milk.

Organiser Jane Mather, of Horsepond Road, Kidmore End, decided to establish a support network after being asked by parish council chairwoman Caroline Aldridge if she would consider checking on the elderly and people in self-isolation in Gallowstree Common.

This developed into a supply network when she realised there was a wider problem with sourcing products amid panic buying at the start of the crisis.

“It was really quite desperate with supermarkets not being able to deliver,” said Mrs Mather.

“It was a really big problem and this was an alternative so people’s next door neighbours didn’t have to go shopping for them.

“We’ve moved from that to people enjoying the community aspect of it and using it alongside their supermarket shopping. People are taking less stuff each week and ordering things as treats.”

Mrs Mather, who lives with her husband James and their border terrier Thwaite, continued: “I’m hoping to move it on from just being a response to an emergency to possibly being a longer-term project as a part of a community hub.

“That would be one real positive to come out of this. I’ve been thinking and hoping that more people want to take part. We will need extra volunteers to help with deliveries as well as extra customers.

“However, we’re still in the early days of knowing whether it is really sustainable. I do think that something set up by local people for local people supporting local businesses is a very humanising endeavour and I think people like to get to know their neighbours and this is a way of doing that.

“How does one foster a sense of community? There are lots of ways to do it but quite a lot of these village activities had to stop because of the lockdown. This became another form of community.

“I think that if it were going to expand, we would need to make deliveries on two separate days of the week because of the logistics.”

Mrs Mather, who sold her Jane Makower fabrics brand three years ago, said part of her inspiration came from her grandmother Adelaide Makower, who ran Harspden WI during the Second World War.

“It was about keeping Harpsden village and people together during adversity,” she said. “I also wanted to do something positive and this is possibly how my grandmother felt.

“It has been hugely positive and fantastic. It’s the high point of my week to go and deliver four vegetable boxes. It’s humanising and positive and that’s a silver lining for covid-19.

“I remember right at the very beginning advice was being given about mental health and they said find a project, habit or something new to do which keeps you occupied and you can look back and say. ‘that’s what I did in lockdown’. For me, this is it. People are immensely appreciative. We get some wonderful emails.”

To volunteer or place an order, text 07768 791429 or email jane.makower.mather@gmail.com