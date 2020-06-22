Monday, 22 June 2020

Website goes live

THE website of a food delivery service that is helping people in need during the coronavirus crisis has gone live.

Residents of Kidmore End and Gallowstree Common can now make orders online. They can request fruit or vegetable boxes before 4pm every Monday and receive deliveries on a Wednesday afternoon.

Each fruit or veg box costs £10 or £20 for a mixed box and they are supplied by Dudmans of Berkshire in Emmer Green. Eggs and meat products are available from Carl Wood’s Butchers in Sonning Common and bread, doughnuts and cakes from Warings Bakery in Reading as well as milk.

Organiser Jane Mather, of Horsepond Road, Kidmore End, decided to establish the support network at the beginning of the lockdown. Since then five volunteers have completed about 150 deliveries to more than 25 households in and around the villages.

For more information, visit www.localvegetc.co.uk

