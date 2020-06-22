Bench installed in memory of village church stalwarts

A WOODEN memorial bench has been installed at St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End.

It is in the churchyard off Chalkhouse Green Road and was bought as a tribute to Ron and Betty Brindley, who served as churchwarden and sacristan for 26 years and more than 30 years respectively.

Mr Brindley died two years ago at the age of 95 and his wife died about three years before him.

Engravings on the bench read “In memory of Ron and Betty Brindley, who loved this church” and “Faithfully served as churchwarden and sacristan”.

The teak bench was installed by handymen Dave Young and Terry Russ, from Sonning Common. They knew the couple and current churchwarden Robert Lynch asked them for their help.

The parochial church council, led by Rev James Stickings, paid for the bench. Mr Lynch, 74, who lives in Wood Lane, Kidmore End, with his wife Jocelyn, said: “Everyone knew Ron. He was terribly popular in the village.

“I remember Ron being totally devoted to putting things right. He was a stickler for detail. If you got it wrong he reminded you in a nice way.

“I think everybody remembers Ron being very involved. Even a year after he had died, things were coming up at the parochial church council and people would say ‘Ron used to do that’.

“He was like a human stream that nobody knew was flowing but doing an awful lot of stuff to keep the place going. He just devoted himself to everything and was an asset to the church.

“Both he and Betty were lovely. She had a wicked laugh and was a terrific supporter of Ron. They were a wonderful couple.”

Mr Lynch has promised to buy Mr Young and Mr Russ a thank-you drink at the New Inn in Chalkhouse Green Road when it has re-opened after the coronavirus lockdown ends.