Teenager sets up library at phonebox in lockdown

A TEENAGER set up an outdoor library in Kidmore End so villagers could borrow books during the coronavirus lockdown.

Tom Spencer, 14, wanted to keep people entertained and work towards his silver Duke of Edinburgh award by volunteering.

He began the project at the beginning of the lockdown in March and emailed villagers to see if they would be interested.

He also messaged the community on Facebook and WhatsApp and received positive feedback about the idea.

Villagers donated books and puzzles and Tom now offers these to people at the phone box in Wood Lane.

He runs Kidmore End Little Library from 2.30pm to 4pm on Friday each week or the next sunny day if the weather is not good.

Villagers can select from about 300 books in 10 plastic tubs or choose a puzzle and there are about 30 to 50 books on loan every week.

The idea came from a past holiday to Martha’s Vineyard in the United States where the family saw an outdoor library.

Every single book is given a stamp and return date and Tom can contact people via the village WhatsApp group if he needs them to make their returns. The books are usually loaned on a weekly basis but people can extend.

Tom, who attends Gillotts School in Henley, already has a bronze Duke of Edinburgh award that he achieved with Henley Cadets. He is a lance corporal with responsibility for cadets aged about 12.

Part of the silver award involves completing six months of volunteering and he is also required to develop a skill, exercise and take part in an expedition.

To satisfy these requirements, he is learning to touch type, cycling 10 miles a week and planning to hike in Wales in September.

Tom, who lives with his sister Grace, 17, and parents Marcia, 50, and Matt, 48, in Chalkhouse Green Road, had organised to help at Kidmore End Primary School for six months.

He spent about three weeks helping staff there with their after-school club on Thursday afternoons before the Government imposed the lockdown and the school shut.

In order to continue working towards his award he decided to do something else and contacted villagers about the library. Tom said it was going well and enjoys running it with the support of his family, particularly his sister.

He said: “It’s really nice and the atmosphere is really great. Everyone comes to visit. When I stamp the books we usually have a little talk.

“It’s really nice and there’s a lot of people that I never really knew but I’ve got to know them in a way now.

“We talk about the weather and how they’re doing and it’s just nice getting to know everyone and having something to do.

“Sometimes the days just merge together when you’re stuck in the house so it has been nice to be able to get out.”

His mother added: “We decided to do it at the phone box because it’s in the middle of the village. We have quite a lot of elderly residents and people who like to read. It’s a good way to serve the community and do some voluntary work.

“We had more than 250 donations in about a week and a half and all these donations were given to us from villagers because people were clearing out during the lockdown.

“It was just really good timing. Poor old Tom and Grace had the task of cataloguing books and putting them into various genres but it’s turned into a really lovely hub that people visit to catch up and talk to each other — all socially distanced.

The library will continue to run until October and Tom hopes it can move to the parish room in Wood Lane at the beginning of autumn.