Meeting off

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
THE annual meeting of Kidmore End parish has been postponed indefinitely.
It was due to go ahead in April but the parish council began looking at other dates because of the coronavirus crisis.
27 July 2020
