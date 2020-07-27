THE Rev Canon Graham Foulis Brown was appointed to be vicar of the parish of Kidmore End, later to include Sonning Common in its title, in September 1990, having served in the team ministry in Bicester.

He was married to Flossie and they had two children, Eleanor and Rupert. Graham was born in Renfrewshire on September 2, 1950, and he never lost his pride at being a Scot.

Traditionally, the vicar of a church school is appointed as chairman of governors and within a short time, Graham took over that position.

He worked tirelessly as chairman and thanks to his amazing knowledge and wisdom, he supported the school through some very difficult times.

He worked with six headteachers before his retirement in September 2015. Everyone in turn expressed their appreciation of his support and involvement with the school community.

At heart a traditionalist, Graham was a reassuring presence for those caught up in the personal highs and lows of weddings and funerals, Remembrance days and other formal occasions. He took particular care to involve the children in church services and was an unwavering supporter of the music in his churches. He was a man with a clear and real dedication to the priesthood.

Graham was involved in many outside organisations. He was a member of the Coopers’ Company, to whom he was their chaplain; he was a magistrate for many years, serving on the bench of the Oxfordshire Youth Court, and he was chaplain to a local lodge of the Free Masons.

He was also chaplain to the local St John’s Ambulance brigade and served as the area dean for Henley.

As well as eventually running two parishes in the newly formed Benefice, which included All Saints’, Rotherfield Peppard, he was made a canon of Christchurch Cathedral — all of which took up a great deal of time and yet he always had time for people who needed his help and support.

He was always the first to say thank you for efforts put into special services, concerts, fundraising activites, etc, thus valuing the contributions made by members of his flock.

Despite the ending of their marriage in 1996, Graham and Flossie remained real friends, sharing many happy family occasions together with Ellie and Rupert and their wider family.

Graham quietly experienced many health issues and during most of those, Flossie was there to support and look after him.

During his final illness, Flossie was there once again and it must have been a great comfort to him that she and their children were with him when he died peacefully in the Royal Berkshire Hospital on June 26.