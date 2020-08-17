Monday, 17 August 2020

Safe school

STAFF at Kidmore End Primary School are planning for all pupils to return next term despite the coronavirus crisis.

They have discussed carrying out a risk assessment with governors.

Headteacher Linda Hull said: “In accordance with government guidance, we are planning for a full-time return of all year groups from the start of the new term on September 3 but, of course, our priority is safety and all possible protective measures are in place.”

