Safe school

Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
FIFTY-ONE new houses could be built on a farmer’s ... [more]
Monday, 17 August 2020
STAFF at Kidmore End Primary School are planning for all pupils to return next term despite the coronavirus crisis.
They have discussed carrying out a risk assessment with governors.
Headteacher Linda Hull said: “In accordance with government guidance, we are planning for a full-time return of all year groups from the start of the new term on September 3 but, of course, our priority is safety and all possible protective measures are in place.”
17 August 2020
