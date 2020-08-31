Grandmother surprised to win sunflower competition

A WOMAN won her village’s tallest sunflower competition on behalf of her granddaughter.

Sarah Wilkinson, 54, only took part as nine-year-old Ellie Watts couldn’t visit her in Kidmore End due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Mrs Wilkson planted her seed in a sunny spot against a wall of her house in Butlers Orchard and it grew to 9ft 9in, beating the next highest entry by more than a foot.

“I’ve never had one that big,” she said. “It outgrew the cane it was attached to.

“I didn’t expect to win because there are some really great gardeners in the village.” When she told Ellie, who lives in Surrey, she was thrilled, saying: “I am definitely going to win the plaque next year.”

Mrs Wilkinson, who recently moved back to the village after inheriting her late mother’s home, said the competition was a good way to meet people.

She said: “It was a real community thing and because we couldn’t visit other people it was a really good way to keep in touch.”

More than 30 plants were entered in the competition, which was organised by Sue Remenyi, of Tokers Green Lane. She came up with the idea in March after the lockdown began.

Mrs Remenyi said: “People were wondering what they were going to do with themselves, so I put little packets of two sunflower seeds in the village telephone box and told people to take one and leave their name and number. I had to replenish the seeds a few times.”

Earlier this month, entrants had 10 days in which to take a photograph of their plant and measure its height and send these to Mrs Remenyi via the village’s whatsapp group.

“I didn’t go out and measure them — I trusted people,” she said.

The runner-up was Richard Sharman whose sunflower was 8ft 8in tall and there was a tie for third place between 11-year-old Finlay South and Gemma Malaperiman, whose plants measured 7ft 5in.

The winner’s prize was a clay plaque made by the village potter Debbie Page with smaller versions for the runners-up.

Mrs Remenyi said she was pleased with the success of the competition and now plans to hold it every year.

“It will be a positive remembrance of lockdown going forward,” she said.

Ms Wilkinson added: “I think there will be a lot of competition next year. My granddaughter is convinced she’ll be the one to take the plaque off me.”