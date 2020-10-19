Monday, 19 October 2020

Holiday camp

ACTIVE Leaders are holding a half-term holiday camp for children.

The activities will take place outdoors with themes such as superheroes and Harry Potter.

Places are still available for the camp, which will run from Monday to Friday, Octoberf 26 to 30. 

For more information, visit www.activeleaders.co.uk 

