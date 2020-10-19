Road closure

Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
Monday, 19 October 2020
TOKERS Green Lane in Kidmore End will be closed on November 23 and 24 for repairs.
This will affect the section between Kidmore End Road and Rokeby Drive, off Tokers Green Lane, from 7.30am to 6pm each day.
Diversions will be in place and access will be maintained for emergency service vehicles and those who live in the area.
19 October 2020
