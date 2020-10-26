Virtual visit

‘I needed wheelchair as I was so exhausted from long covid’
SINCE launching Floatability, Laura Howard has ... [more]
Monday, 26 October 2020
KIDMORE End Primary School will be holding virtual open meetings for parents.
These will be held over Zoom with the first on November 4 at 9.30am.
To take part, call 0118 357 3149 or email office@
kidmore-end.co.uk
26 October 2020
