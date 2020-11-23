Monday, 23 November 2020

Road shut

TOKERS Green Lane in Kidmore End will be closed for repairs on Monday and Tuesday. 

This will affect the section between Kidmore End Road and  Rokeby Drive, off Tokers Green Lane, from 7.30am to 6pm each day.

Diversions will be in place and access will be maintained for residents.

