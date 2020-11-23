Pupils raise £300 for BBC appeal

CHILDREN at Kidmore End Primary School raised more than £300 for the BBC’s Children in Need appeal.

Pupils held a teddy bears’ picnic and had a non-school uniform day as well as helping with tasks at home to make money.

This year’s appeal focused on supporting children’s mental wellbeing, particularly during the coronavirus crisis.

Linda Hull, headteacher at the school in Chalkhouse Green Road, said: “Throughout last week, classes used the Five to Thrive resources to explore approaches to wellbeing, such as mindfulness and exercise, including following Joe Wicks’ progress as he worked towards his 24-hour exercise challenge.

“On the day itself, our school council decided that a non-uniform day would brighten up the school, so children were encouraged to wear their brightest clothes.

“Year six decided to hold a teddy bears’ picnic in their classroom and year two were completing chores at home to raise a little more money.

“More than £300 was collected, which will hopefully be put to good use supporting children who have seen their wellbeing suffer in recent months.”

This week, pupils wore odd socks to school to mark anti-bullying week.