Repairs call

Monday, 30 November 2020

THE chairwoman of Kidmore End Parish Council is urging residents to report potholes.

In her annual report, Caroline Aldridge says the sooner a defect is reported to the fixmystreet website, the sooner it is likely to be repaired by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

She adds that once a problem has been reported, the council has no legal defence to a claim for damage.

