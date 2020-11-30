Repairs call

Pre-school in appeal for money to ensure survival
THE pre-school in Wargrave is hoping to bounce ... [more]
Monday, 30 November 2020
THE chairwoman of Kidmore End Parish Council is urging residents to report potholes.
In her annual report, Caroline Aldridge says the sooner a defect is reported to the fixmystreet website, the sooner it is likely to be repaired by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.
She adds that once a problem has been reported, the council has no legal defence to a claim for damage.
