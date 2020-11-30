Resignation

Pre-school in appeal for money to ensure survival
THE pre-school in Wargrave is hoping to bounce ... [more]
Monday, 30 November 2020
A MEMBER of Kidmore End Parish Council has resigned after four years.
Ana O’Reilly was in charge of communications, including the council’s website and newsletter.
The council is now looking for a replacement. If you are interested, email a biography with no more than 200 words to the parish clerk at clerk@kepc.info before December 15.
30 November 2020
