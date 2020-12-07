Monday, 07 December 2020

Switch-on day

RESIDENTS of Kidmore End are being encouraged to put up their Christmas lights and trees ready for a communal switch-on at 5pm tomorrow (Saturday)

The bell ringer at St John the Baptist Church in Tokers Green Lane will sound the church bell at the same time.

The initiative has been arranged by villagers who wanted something for children to celebrate as many Christmas events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

