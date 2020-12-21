Road closure

Children create replica of famous depiction of Jesus
PUPILS in year 6 at Goring Primary School ... [more]
Monday, 21 December 2020
A SECTION of Dysonswood Lane in Kidmore End will be closed from January 19 to 22 while a duct is laid.
One half of the road will be shut at the dead end area near Dyson’s Lodge from 9.30am and 3.30pm daily.
Access will be maintained for emergency service vehicles and for residents.
21 December 2020
More News:
Children create replica of famous depiction of Jesus
PUPILS in year 6 at Goring Primary School ... [more]
Villagers set to be defeated in fight against 20 new homes
PLANS for 20 new homes in Goring are set to be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say