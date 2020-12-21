Monday, 21 December 2020

Road closure

A SECTION of Dysonswood Lane in Kidmore End will be closed from January 19 to 22 while a duct is laid.

One half of the road will be shut at the dead end area near Dyson’s Lodge from 9.30am and 3.30pm daily.

Access will be maintained for emergency service vehicles and for residents.

