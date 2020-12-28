Villagers split over whether to allocate site for new homes

A GROUP of Kidmore End residents says more evidence is needed to prove that up to four new homes are needed in the village.

The figure is contained in the draft of the village’s neighbourhood development plan, which was finished last month after three years of discussion by a steering group and is now out to public consultation.

The parish council has been told by South Oxford District Council, the planning authority, that it doesn’t need to allocate space for more housing.

However, the steering group still agreed to recommend that three or four homes are built on the land behind Pond House.

It says this will help prevent the threat of speculative development.

But Keep Kidmore End Green, a campaign group which consists of about 20 residents, says it cannot understand why the housing has been proposed when there is no local need, especially as the allocated site is in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The group says the neighbourhood plan “justifies” its proposal using the results of a 2018 household survey which “reflected individual opinions rather than demonstrating an objectively assessed local need”.

It also says the survey took place when the parish was required to identify sites for six to 13 new homes, which is now no longer the case.

The residents also fear that it is only a matter of time before there is pressure from developers anyway and new sites will need identifying.

They fear that land at the end of Coopers Pightle and the Palmers Riding Stables at Rose Hill Farm in Peppard Road, Emmer Green, will be targeted.

The group says the stables has the potential for 196 homes and would be “particularly attractive” if South Oxfordshire Distirct Council was unable to demonstrate a five-year supply of land for development.

Alastair McAslan, who is co-ordinator of the campaign group, said: “Many people may say why are you worried about three to four houses?

“If there was a need for these houses and there was evidence for that then I’d support it.

“The steering group should have carried out another independent assessment of the socio-economic need for more housing.”

Mr McAslan, who has lived in the village for 10 years, added: “We support the plan, it just needs to be better caveated.”

Sue Biggs, who chairs the steering group, said the parish was in an “extremely vulnerable position” when it came to potential speculative development.

She said: “A site allocation gives considerable weight to the overall neighbourhood plan. Far from sending out a welcome message to speculative development, an allocated site puts us in a significantly stronger position to fight against it.

“Our draft plan aims to provide these additional homes in a controlled and planned manner by allocating a small site and using the housing allocation policy to direct the type and scale of development and limit it to just three to four smaller houses.

“There is some concern locally that this site is on agricultural land. However, the site is on the edge of a large agricultural field and less than three per cent of its total area, therefore having minimal impact.

“The three elements of our plan (policies, valued landscape and site allocation) work together to make it legally strong and robust.

“Take out one of those elements and we remain in a highly vulnerable position when faced with the type of speculative development proposals that we know are possible in the near future.”

Caroline Aldridge, who chairs the parish council, said: “Our parish is currently under the real threat of speculative planning applications, which could total 200-plus new homes.

“We currently have less than 550 houses so that scale of development would fundamentally change the look and feel of the parish, put pressure on our limited local infrastructure and make our country roads even more dangerous.

“The approach taken in the draft plan is the best means we have of shaping future development on our terms through all the policies within the plan.

“The steering group has been working for three years to develop a strong, legally robust plan which will pass examination and it has the full support of the parish council.”

The draft plan is open for public consultation until January 16. For more information, visit www.kepc.info/ndp/consultation2020