School gift

Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
A MINIATURE gas-fired power station could be ... [more]
Monday, 11 January 2021
CHILDREN and staff at Kidmore End Primary School in Chalkhouse Green Road raised £210 for the charity Lymphoma Action.
They went to school dressed in festive clothes for a day before the Christmas holidays.
11 January 2021
More News:
Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
A MINIATURE gas-fired power station could be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say