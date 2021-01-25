Monday, 25 January 2021

New gates for path

TWO gates on the footpath opposite Coopers Pightle in Kidmore End are due to be replaced this month.

Money for the work has been donated by  the Chiltern Society and a member of the Sonning Common Health Walkers.

The Health Walkers have also donated money for two new gates on the footpath which runs from Tanner’s Lane down to the bottom of Dysons Wood Lane.

