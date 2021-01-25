New gates for path

Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity ... [more]
Monday, 25 January 2021
TWO gates on the footpath opposite Coopers Pightle in Kidmore End are due to be replaced this month.
Money for the work has been donated by the Chiltern Society and a member of the Sonning Common Health Walkers.
The Health Walkers have also donated money for two new gates on the footpath which runs from Tanner’s Lane down to the bottom of Dysons Wood Lane.
25 January 2021
More News:
Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity ... [more]
Permission granted for 130 homes on two sites
PLANS to build up to 130 homes in Watlington have ... [more]
Residents raise £3,000 for village’s Bloom entry
GORING could still enter this year’s Britain in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say