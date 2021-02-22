Academics’ conference

A BUSINESS in Kidmore End hosted a virtual conference about the future of higher education after the coronavirus pandemic.

About 250 academics from 23 countries attended the event, which was organised by Academic Conferences.

There were presentations from academics from Britain, America, South Africa and Syria, among other countries.

The event was supported by UNESCO, a government agency which aims to promote world peace and security through education, and UNISA, an open distance learning institution in Africa.

Professor Dan Remenyi, of Academic Conferences, who lives in Tokers Green Lane, said: “The conference was generally of the view that higher education needed much reform and that the use of online video conference tools on their own was an inadequate substitute for the university experience.

“Many aspects of universities need reforming, including issues related to admission, curricula, delivery and examinations to mention only a few.”

To watch the conference, visit https://youtu.be/

KfpZOZe6uso