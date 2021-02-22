Closures warning

A SECTION of Wyfold Road will be closed from April 1 to April 14.

The closure will be from the corner of the road that joins Horsepond Road to Wyfold Lane from 9.30am to 3.30am daily.

Broadband provider Airband will be excavating the verges to lay 1,300m of cable and putting up four poles with 800m of aerial cable.

Meanwhile, a section of Tokers Green Lane between Rokeby Drive and Rosebery Road will be closed from 8am to 4pm daily from April 5 to April 8 for work to be carried out by Openreach.

Access will be maintained for emergency service vehicles and residents of the affected area.