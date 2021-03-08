Monday, 08 March 2021

Bike ramps on private land

A SERIES of wooden ramps and man-made slopes in Kidmore End are being investigated by the landowner.

The ramps, which have been used by BMX riders, have been built in the woods at the junction of Mill Lane and the A4074. 

The land is owned by the Mapledurham estate, which was alerted by a resident. 

A spokeswoman for the estate said: “We have only recently been made aware of this activity on our land and are in the process of trying to prevent it from continuing.” 

