Monday, 22 March 2021

Tree block

A ROAD in Kidmore End was closed for several hours due to a fallen tree.

A resident noticed the blockage in Wood Lane at about 7.15am on Thursday last week and called the police.  The tree, which had pulled down two telegraph cables, was removed by 6pm.

Meanwhile, the trees around Widmore Pond in Sonning Common are set to be trimmed.

