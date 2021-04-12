Fresh faces

It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
Monday, 12 April 2021
KIDMORE End Parish Council has two new members.
Alastair McAslan has joined the planning committee and is helping residents in Cane End and Chalkhouse Green with renovating the phone boxes.
Sonia Matthews is keen to get children involved in sustainable projects.
12 April 2021
More News:
It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
POLL: Have your say