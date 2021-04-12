Monday, 12 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Playing again

REPAIRS have been carried out at two play areas.

A climbing frame at the one in Gallowstree Common was fixed last month and the bucket swing is due to be mended soon. 

The goalposts at the play area in Butlers Orchard, Kidmore End, were repaired by volunteers.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33