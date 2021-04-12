Tractor tribute

A TRACTOR run will take place in Kidmore End next Sunday.

It is in remembrance of John Lambourne, who was known for the spectacular display of Christmas lights he would create outside his home in Kennylands Road each year.

He and his wife Carole raised more than £10,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital in London in five years.

Mr Lambourne, who died in December 2019, would have been 82 next Sunday.

The tractor run, which has been organised by South Oxfordshire Tractor Society, will start at the New Inn in Chalkhouse Green Road at 10am and return an hour later after going round the surrounding countryside.

The tractor trailer won’t be able to carry passengers due to the covid restrictions.