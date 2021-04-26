Old phone box refurb

TWO old BT telephone kiosks in Kidmore End are due to be refurbished in the next few weeks.

The parish council has set aside funds to improve the phone boxes in Cane End and Chalkhouse Green as they need to be repainted and potentially relocated.

Residents Dianna and Colin Turner tidied up the kiosk in Horsepond Road, Cane End, as it was hidden by vegetation. However, the door needs to removed, repaired and repainted and the glass replaced.

It is then hoped that a defibrillator will be fitted to the kiosk in 2022 once funding is available.

The parish council is considering moving the second kiosk, which is at the junction between Challhouse Green Lane and Kidmore End Road as it is placed next to a “gigantic puddle.”

It could be moved from the left hand side of the junction on to the triangle of land between the two roads which the council own.