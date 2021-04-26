Monday, 26 April 2021

Lighting up

KIDMORE End Parish Council has received two grants for refurbishments at the sports pavilion in Gallowstree Common.

County councillor Kevin Bulmer has given £2,050 towards the cost of refurbishing the floodlights and district councillor Peter Dragonetti has given £2,500 towards the cost of installing CCTV.  

