Lighting up

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Monday, 26 April 2021
KIDMORE End Parish Council has received two grants for refurbishments at the sports pavilion in Gallowstree Common.
County councillor Kevin Bulmer has given £2,050 towards the cost of refurbishing the floodlights and district councillor Peter Dragonetti has given £2,500 towards the cost of installing CCTV.
26 April 2021
More News:
Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Power firm offers better screening of gas plant
PLANS to build a miniature power plant in the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say