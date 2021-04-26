It’s party time

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Monday, 26 April 2021
A PARTY will take place at the pavilion in Gallowstree Common on July 2 if all coronavirus restrictions are lifted by then.
Jane Mather, who founded and runs Local Veg from her home in Horsepond Road, is organising the party to thank the community for their help during the pandemic.
Timings are yet to be confirmed. All villagers are welcome to attend.
26 April 2021
Power firm offers better screening of gas plant
PLANS to build a miniature power plant in the ... [more]
