Cook book with recipes for hospital staff selling well

FIVE women who helped feed NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic have sold almost 100 copies of a cook book published to mark their achievement.

Jocelyn Lynch, Sue Remenyi, Jane Mather, Kristina Stitt and Sarah Wilkinson, who all live in Kidmore End, helped deliver more than 2,000 homemade meals for staff working in the intensive care unit at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The initiative started in January when an anaesthetist at the hospital, who also lives in the village, appealed for help via the village’s WhatsApp group.

More than 40 villagers got involved by helping with cooking, delivering and fundraising. The scheme came to a close last month with the coronavirus restrictions easing and the women published the cook book as a memento of the community’s effort.

The book includes many of the meal recipes used and photographs of the volunteers involved. Carl Wood’s Butchers in Wood Lane, Sonning Common, provided a discount on the food for the meals and also donated £200.

Mrs Lynch, a retired entrepreneur who co-ordinated the scheme, said: “We have had so many messages back from staff, saying how much they enjoyed the home-cooked meals and the cakes. We all feel it was incredibly worthwhile but it was the right time to stop as the world gets busier. We ordered 100 books which have almost sold out. We are planning to order more, so if anyone would like one, please let Mrs Remenyi know as soon as possible.”

The book, Kidmore End Recipe Book — Cooks for Carers, was put together by Mrs Remenyi and Mrs Stitt and published by Mrs Remenyi’s company ACPIL.

It has a foreword from Richard Winstanley, of the Worshipful Company of Drapers, which helped fund the service, and a message of thanks from the intensive care unit staff that was written in a card.

The book costs £5. To order a copy, email Mrs Remenyi at sue.remenyi@gmail.com