Food delivery service opens new ‘conversation’ cafe

A FOOD delivery service which now doubles as a café in Kidmore End had a successful first week.

Conversation Café operates from the parish hall in Wood Lane on Wednesdays from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

Jane Mather, who lives in the village, decided to start the café to support people who became isolated as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was made possible thanks to the success of her other initiative, Local Veg, which delivered fruit and vegetables to households in Kidmore End, Gallowstree Common, Peppard and Sonning Common after the first lockdown was introduced in March last year.

Now the lockdown restrictions have been eased, this scheme is a click and collect service only from the parish hall when the café is open.

The café was busy throughout the two hours on its first day with a maximum of 15 people allowed in the hall at any one time in line with government guidelines.

There was a one-way system and the windows and doors were kept open. Customers had to wear a mask, observe social distancing and use the NHS track and trace app.

The café served coffee, cakes, bread, brioche, jams, strawberries, yogurts and Swaadisht curry sauces.

Mrs Mather said: “There was lots of feedback to say what a lovely time everyone had. I think they were all starved of company so they had a good time.” Fellow villager Penny Russell took along her jams to sell and did some tasters while Kristina Stitt and Sarah Wilkinson had made cakes.

Stoke Row Stores provided five punnets of strawberries which sold quickly, as did Jez Felwick’s curry sauces.

Mrs Mather, who lives with her husband James and their border terrier Thwaite in Horsepond Road, came up with the idea of the café together with Sarah Wilkinson, of Butlers Orchard, when they were organising deliveries for Local Veg. She was already running a conversation café at Christ Church in Woodley, where her husband is minister.

The café is funded by the surplus from Local Veg and the money raised goes back into the business. Mrs Mather hopes to put a donation box in the café to raise money towards the £1,000-a-year rent, which is paid by the parish council to St John The Baptist Church.

She said she planned to devise a rota for the 12 volunteers so that one pair would work in the café every six to eight weeks.

Local Veg delivered to 30 households during the pandemic and turned over £20,000.

It will be donating strawberries and cream to a village picnic which will take place at Kidmore End Cricket Club in Gallowstree Common on July, Friday 2 from 5.30pm to 9pm.

For more information, call Mrs Mather on 07768 791429 or email jane.makower@gmail.com